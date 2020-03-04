Hospice gives respite lifeline to family

Media player
Respite care: Ty Hafan gives lifeline to family
"We don't know what we would do without the hospice".
Lisa and Matthew Williams are full-time carers to their eight-year-old son and rely on Ty Hafan in the Vale of Glamorgan for respite care.
Macsen has a rare condition called Grin 2-A as well as other conditions like epilepsy, cerebral palsy and scoliosis and requires 24-hour care.
04 Mar 2020
