Boxing: Newport gym aims to 'gets kids off the street'
A boxing gym is hoping it can make a difference to young people living on a city estate.
Always Amateur Boxing Club in Newport aims to take children off the streets, providing exercise and mentoring.
Claire May, whose son Ethan has joined, said she did not want him "out on the estate with the other lads".
Yusuf Ali who founded the initiative, said course leaders wanted to "mould them to become productive citizens".
04 Mar 2020
