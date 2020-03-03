Media player
Valleys mining communities 'deserve much better'
"You've got to feel sorry for young people today - they've got to move away to get a job".
Mike Richards led the miners' walkout at the Maerdy Colliery, Rhondda.
He said there used to be jobs, but now they were in short supply and mining communities "deserved a lot better".
Thirty five-years since the end of the miners' strike, a study is taking place to see if efforts to get new jobs into the south Wales valleys have worked.
03 Mar 2020
