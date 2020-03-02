Video

An operation is under way to clear hundreds of tonnes of debris out of a Welsh harbour.

Fed by the River Taff and River Ely, Cardiff Bay has been left clogged with debris after Storm Dennis and other storms flooded large parts of south Wales.

Wales was the wettest region as the UK suffered its wettest February since records began, according to the Met Office.

About 200 tonnes of debris has been cleared from Cardiff Bay since Storm Dennis hit Wales on 15 and 16 February, Cardiff Harbour Authority said.

Work is continuing to clear debris using a specialist vessel.

Around 500 tonnes of debris, much of it plastic, is cleared from the bay every year, but an even greater volume of debris has been washed down into the water following the storms.