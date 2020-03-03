Boost for young offenders institution
A young offenders institution near Bridgend has been described as "easily the best performing" in England and Wales.

Peter Clarke, the chief inspector of prisons, praised the amount of activities provided for 15 to 18-year-olds in Parc.

