A&E: Travel time concerns over proposed A&E changes
Campaigners have held a fresh protest over proposed changes to A&E services in Llantrisant.
There is only one full-time consultant at the unit in the Royal Glamorgan Hospital when there should be 10, according to the Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board.
It is looking at plans to close the A&E unit there completely or overnight.
But protesters say that would mean long journeys due to the geography of the area.
27 Feb 2020
