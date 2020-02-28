'I wish I didn't have surgery in Turkey'

Media player
Cosmetic surgery: 'I wish I didn't have it done in Turkey'
A woman who needs reconstructive surgery after getting a tummy tuck and breast implants in Turkey has said she "wishes she didn't" opt for cheap surgery abroad.
Kimberley Sadd, 27, from Ogmore Vale, Bridgend, paid £6,000 for the surgery, about half of what it would cost in the UK.
But she said she has had "ongoing problems" since the surgery and is paying for private reconstructive surgery worth £10,000.
BBC Wales has repeatedly contacted Comfortzone, which performed Ms Saad's operation, and has not received a response.
28 Feb 2020
