Could hydrogen power be the future in Wales?

Hydrogen-powered technology could be developed and advanced in Wales as a new trade association is launched on Wednesday.

Hydrogen is considered to be a clean and promising alternative to fossil fuels for heating and transport.

Liquid or gas fuels can be created from it, but it is currently very expensive and inefficient to produce.

Industry experts have said Wales has the necessary natural resources, and enough companies and universities involved in research and development, to help hydrogen grow in Wales.