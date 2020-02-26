Media player
Towyn: Flooding of the north Wales seaside town remembered
On 26 February 1990, the north Wales seaside town of Towyn was devastated by the sea.
The combination of strong onshore winds, low pressure and spring tides caused severe flooding and damage.
North-westerly gales and a deep low pressure raised the sea level by 1.5m (4.9ft), creating a storm surge in the Irish Sea.
The sea breached a railway embankment and hundreds of tonnes of sea-water rushed through the streets flooding hundreds of homes and caravans.
26 Feb 2020
