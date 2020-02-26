Minimum price 'wouldn't have stopped me drinking'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Minimum alcohol price 'wouldn't have stopped me drinking'
A former police officer has said the new minimum price for alcohol in Wales would not have stopped him from spiralling into alcoholism.
From 2 March, retailers will have to charge at least 50p a unit, meaning a typical bottle of wine would not cost less than £4.69.
Charity Kaleidoscope has warned that price is not sufficient to tackle middle-class drinkers.
Alan Spencer, 62, from Abergavenny, said he tried to keep his drinking a secret from his wife by hiding bottles of alcohol around the house.
-
26 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-51641996/minimum-alcohol-price-wouldn-t-have-stopped-me-drinkingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window