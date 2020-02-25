Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flooding: Welsh minister refuses to answer AM's question
Wales' environment minister has refused to answer a Senedd question on flooding, objecting to the "tone" used by the Tory assembly member asking it.
Janet Finch-Saunders pressed Lesley Griffiths on the time taken for financial help to be announced for people affected by Storm Ciara.
Ms Griffiths said she did not like her tone, accused her of smirking and told her she was not "worthy of an answer".
-
25 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-51637133/flooding-welsh-minister-refuses-to-answer-am-s-questionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window