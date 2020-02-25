Video

Wales' environment minister has refused to answer a Senedd question on flooding, objecting to the "tone" used by the Tory assembly member asking it.

Janet Finch-Saunders pressed Lesley Griffiths on the time taken for financial help to be announced for people affected by Storm Ciara.

Ms Griffiths said she did not like her tone, accused her of smirking and told her she was not "worthy of an answer".