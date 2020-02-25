Return of the factory-built homes

Media player
Prefab homes: Return of the factory-built house in Wales
Thousands of factory-built temporary homes were erected after World War Two, with many lasting for years.
Now the Welsh Government has plans for 21st Century pre-made and flat-packed homes.
It is allocating £45m in a bid to increase the number of affordable, sustainably built houses.
The difference this time around would be the homes are made of wood, unlike the old "tin towns".
25 Feb 2020
