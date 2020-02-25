Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC We Are Wrexham: 'We are proud of who we are'
BBC News will be spending five days focusing on Wrexham and the people who live in the north Wales town.
The BBC is asking people in Wrexham which stories matter to them.
These will feature on TV, radio, online and on social media between 30 March and 3 April.
The stories will reflect all aspects of life across the county borough.
-
25 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window