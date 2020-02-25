Why do fewer women ride bikes in Cardiff?
Cycling: Why do fewer women ride bikes in Cardiff?

One woman for every 19 men cycles in Cardiff, a report has found.

The Bike Life Cardiff report by cycling charity Sustrans also found 70% of women never ride a bike but 31% of women who do not ride a bike would like to.

Sustrans says more needs to be done.

Cardiff council said it is is planning to install new cycleways across the city.

