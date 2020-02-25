Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cycling: Why do fewer women ride bikes in Cardiff?
One woman for every 19 men cycles in Cardiff, a report has found.
The Bike Life Cardiff report by cycling charity Sustrans also found 70% of women never ride a bike but 31% of women who do not ride a bike would like to.
Sustrans says more needs to be done.
Cardiff council said it is is planning to install new cycleways across the city.
-
25 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window