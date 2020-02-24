How a crossbow killer was caught

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anglesey crossbow murder: How Terence Whall was caught
A man has been found guilty of murder after killing a retired university lecturer with a crossbow bolt just outside his rural home on Anglesey.
Terence Whall, 39, shot Gerald Corrigan, 74, in the arm and abdomen as he went outside to fix his satellite dish, shortly after midnight on 19 April 2019.
Mr Corrigan died in hospital from sepsis three weeks after the shooting.
The murder led to an appeal in Parliament from then-prime minister Theresa May.
-
24 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-51616262/anglesey-crossbow-murder-how-terence-whall-was-caughtRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window