Prince Charles visits flood victims
Flooding: Prince Charles visits Pontypridd after Storm Dennis

As the clean up continues, Prince Charles has visited Pontypridd which was left under water by recent floods caused by Storm Dennis.

The Prince of Wales stopped to speak to householders and businesses who saw their lives turned upside down.

The owner of one cafe, where the bakery in the basement was badly damaged, said the Prince had been right to previously warn of the dangers of climate change.

"People were disbelieving but maybe now they have been proven wrong," he said.

  • 21 Feb 2020
