Rivers rising: The highest water levels ever

Flooding: Highest river levels recorded in Wales
It's been a record breaking month - two storms and some of the highest river levels ever recorded in Wales.
Water levels rose rapidly as both Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis blew in, with unprecedented scenes as towns and villages flooded.
More than a thousand homes in Rhondda Cynon Taff alone were affected by flooding.
Here's a look at just why these events have been so extraordinary.
23 Feb 2020
