Are beavers friends or foes of Welsh countryside?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Beavers: Friends or foes of Wales' countryside?

The potential return of beavers to the Welsh countryside after 400 years has divided opinion.

A consultation is taking place that could see 10 pairs introduced to the Dyfi River in Powys.

Those supporting the move believe they could create dams that would stop flooding and prove a draw for tourists.

However, farmers and fishermen are not so keen, saying they could "throw off the balance" of wildlife.

  • 21 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Scottish beavers protected in law