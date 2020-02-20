Washed away: Hotel's entire furnishings float off

Video

An historic hotel is counting the cost of Storm Dennis - after shipping containers holding all its furniture were washed away.

The Bell at Skenfrith in Monmouthshire found itself under water for a second time in four months when the River Monnow burst its banks at the weekend.

Two steel containers sat in car park of the hotel and restaurant were being used to store furnishings, while work was carried out following last year's flooding.

The force of the water picked up the containers - crashing into the hotel - before carrying them three miles downstream.