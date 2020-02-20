'Really upsetting' as homes flooded twice in days

Video

The clean-up is beginning again after a street was hit by flooding - for the second time in days.

Homes in Pentre, in Rhondda valley, were damaged after a month's worth of rain fell in just 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

But not long after the clean-up began residents are faced with more devastation after the area flooded again on Thursday.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said the whole of the valleys needed to be safeguarded against further bad weather.