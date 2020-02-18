Media player
Cardiff attempted mugging: Man, 77, fights back
This is the moment a 77-year-old man fought off a would-be mugger who demanded cash and his bank card.
South Wales Police said the targeted man "showed great bravery" but had been "left shaken".
The incident outside Sainsbury's on Colchester Avenue, Cardiff, on 5 February was captured on CCTV.
Anyone who recognises the suspect, a white man wearing a high-vis vest and carrying a black rucksack, has been asked to contact police.
18 Feb 2020
