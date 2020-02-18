'All you could smell was damp'

Video

A family of eight have told how they had to live in a caravan after being evicted from their rental home through no fault of their own.

Darren and Lisa Pitts-Whitby and their six children had to leave their rental home with two months' notice after being evicted.

What happened next was an "absolute nightmare", which saw them spend 10 weeks living in a caravan, before being housed in a "damp" and "cramped" house.

The Welsh Government has announced plans to give tenants more security.