Storm Dennis: 'We lost everything' in floods

Home owners and businesses are battling to salvage their properties and livelihoods after flooding caused devastation across Wales.

More than a month's worth of rain fell in just 48 hours as Storm Dennis hit on Saturday and Sunday.

Communities across south and mid Wales are facing hefty clean-up bills after the flood water raced through towns and villages.

"We have lost everything," said one home owner, "the only floor that is ok is the attic".