Towns turned into lakes in Storm Dennis

Storm Dennis: Drone footage shows towns turned into lakes
Drone footage shows the sheer scale of the devastation caused by Storm Dennis in some valleys towns.
Parts of Mountain Ash, Pontypridd and Merthyr Tydfil were turned into lakes after about a month's worth of rain fell in Wales in just 48 hours.
Natural Resources Wales said the level of rain was "unprecedented" as railway lines were turned into canals, and roads into rivers.
Communities are rallying around as the clean-up operation continues, after homes and businesses were damaged by the second storm in less a week.
17 Feb 2020
