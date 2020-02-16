Watch dramatic landslide caused by Storm Dennis

Media player
Storm Dennis: Tylorstown landslide after heavy rain
Heavy rain is causing "multiple" floods and landslides, according to South Wales Police.
Particularly at risk is steep valleys such as Tylorstown in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Residents have been evacuated and other communities been cut off.
16 Feb 2020
