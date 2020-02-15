Media player
Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding to Wales
Wales has been battered by heavy rainfall from Storm Dennis.
The scenes include crashing waves in Porthcawl, a swollen river in Brecon and a dog rescue in Colwyn Bay.
15 Feb 2020
