What to expect from Storm Dennis

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Wales weather presenter Sabrina Lee on Storm Dennis
BBC Wales weather presenter Sabrina Lee gives us the lowdown on Storm Dennis as it continues to batter Wales and the UK.
-
15 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-51517214/bbc-wales-weather-presenter-sabrina-lee-on-storm-dennisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window