Storm Dennis scatters debris on seafront
Storm Dennis scatters debris on Amroth seafront

Storm Dennis is battering Wales with strong winds and heavy rain.

Up to 120mm of rain could fall on Saturday with flooding likely in some parts, causing travel disruption.

In Amroth, Pembrokeshire, debris has been scattered over the seafront.

  • 15 Feb 2020
