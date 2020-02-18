Esports gamer who has joined Gareth Bale's team

Media player
Esports gaming: Gareth Bale's new professional FIFA player
Tyler Phillips, 20, from Newport balances his university studies with being a professional FIFA football game player.
He was chosen by ‘Ellevens Esports’, a brand new esports gaming team, co-owned by Wales international Gareth Bale.
Tyler is currently the only Welsh member of Bale’s team, which also includes gamers from Brazil and England.
His goal this year is to continue winning matches to qualify for the global series and a chance to play at the FIFA eWorld Cup in the summer.
18 Feb 2020
