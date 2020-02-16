Media player
Cardiff's LGBT church: 'Gay Christians do exist'
"Gay Christians do exist... and we're here and having a great time," says churchgoer Georgie Rose, who attends The Gathering in Cardiff.
Set up eight years ago, it is a place for LGBT Christians to practise their faith.
Georgie spoke of sitting in a congregation at another church, "and thinking, if they knew, if they knew, they would not want me here".
Sam Woodward, another member of The Gathering, said: "It gets kind of exhausting being someone different.
"We've spent so long as a community trying to prove that we have a right to be here."
16 Feb 2020
