Caravan swept downstream during Storm Ciara floods

Footage shows a caravan being swept downstream when a Welsh village was flooded for the third time in eight years.

Forty homes at Llanfair Talhaiarn in Conwy county were deluged during Storm Ciara despite flood protection work completed last year.

Independent county councillor Ifor Lloyd claimed the village was "drowning" while problems in Llanrwst got more attention.

Natural Resources Wales said it would investigate what happened to see what more could be done in future.