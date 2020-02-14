Caravan swept downstream during Storm Ciara floods

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Ciara: Caravan swept downstream in Wales floods
Footage shows a caravan being swept downstream when a Welsh village was flooded for the third time in eight years.
Forty homes at Llanfair Talhaiarn in Conwy county were deluged during Storm Ciara despite flood protection work completed last year.
Independent county councillor Ifor Lloyd claimed the village was "drowning" while problems in Llanrwst got more attention.
Natural Resources Wales said it would investigate what happened to see what more could be done in future.
-
14 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-51503148/storm-ciara-caravan-swept-downstream-in-wales-floodsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window