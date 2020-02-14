Video

A woman has been told she will not be able to live in a home she plans to build after being promoted to head teacher.

Nia Ferris, her partner Dylan Roberts, Mr Robert’s sister Megan, and her partner Sion Flynn were gifted land in their village of Llanengan, Gwynedd, and decided to build two homes on the plot.

They were granted planning consent by Gwynedd council for the development of two affordable family houses.

But now Ms Ferris has been told she will not be entitled to live in one of the properties after she was promoted to head teacher at a local school, taking her income above the affordable housing threshold of £45,000 a year.

She said nearby properties are out of reach to her, with nearby Abersoch dubbed the “second home capital” of north Wales.