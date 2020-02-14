Could a new nuclear power site be coming to Wales?

Media player
Nuclear power: Could a new site be coming to Wales?
Could there be a new nuclear power site coming to Wales?
Trawsfynydd, in Gwynedd, stopped producing electricity in 1993 and is currently being decommissioned.
But engineering giant Rolls-Royce wants to build a network of mini-reactors, a third of the size of current stations and Trawsfynydd is one of the sites it is looking at.
14 Feb 2020
