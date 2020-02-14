Media player
Family wants to bring son to Wales from Pakistan orphanage
"I weep every night for my son in Pakistan."
Amin Rasheed and wife Anila Amin had to leave Ashar, seven, with his grandmother when they came to the UK to get help for their seriously ill son Shahryar, five.
However, when she got ill, she put Ashar in an orphanage. Now the family are desperate to get him a visa so he can join them in Wales.
The Home Office said it "did not routinely comment on individual cases".
14 Feb 2020
