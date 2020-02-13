Media player
Ewloe A494: Van hits cones thrown on road by vandals
A warning has been issued after two vandals threw traffic cones on a busy road, with a van having to brake hard to avoid an accident.
They were left on the A494 dual carriageway in Ewloe, Flintshire.
Traffic Wales shared footage of the incident, which happened in the aftermath of Storm Ciara.
13 Feb 2020
