Video

A man has become the first person in Wales to have pioneering robotic surgery to remove a hard-to-reach tumour in his neck.

More than 20 patients a year from across Wales are expected to benefit from the new service at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Surgeons use a precision robot with several arms to remove tumours.

Previously, some Welsh patients travelled as far as Newcastle for this type of surgery, which helps diagnose cancers as well as treat them.

Martin Griffiths, 48, from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, had his operation in December.