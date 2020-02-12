Mother backs under-threat A&E which saved her baby

Video

Samantha Jones took her baby daughter Scarlett to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant as she seemed unwell.

When they got there, the triage nurse in A&E noticed she had stopped breathing.

"I couldn't praise them more, they saved my child's life," said Ms Jones, who said if she had had to drive further than the 20 minute journey, Scarlett may not have survived.

But Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board has said doctor shortages meant it was considering closing the department either completely or overnight.

About 400 people have protested outside the Senedd against the plans.