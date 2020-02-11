Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hole appears in ground near beach in Aberystwyth
A hole big enough to fit a "standard family car" in has appeared in ground next to a beach car park.
The crater was discovered at Tan-y-Bwlch, in Aberystwyth, on Tuesday morning.
Outdoor activity instructor Mike Hirst filmed the hole while he was out walking.
The 51-year-old said: "You would get a standard family car in."
Ceredigion council estimated the gap was 3m (9.8ft) deep. A spokesman said they had made the area safe.
11 Feb 2020
