The parents of a baby boy who died from sepsis have said they would not want any other family to go through their experience.

Three-month-old Lewys Crawford died of meningococcal septicaemia at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on 22 March 2019.

An inquest at Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard a nurse suspected Lewys had sepsis when he was first assessed.

He was diagnosed more than eight hours after he arrived. The case is continuing.