Three 'lucky' people in Storm Ciara wave near miss

Storm Ciara: Three 'lucky' people in Prestatyn wave near miss
These three "lucky" people had a near miss after they were hit by a wave during Storm Ciara.
The Coastguard said this CCTV footage from Prestatyn Sailing Club shows why people should "stay away from the coast during severe weather".
"Both the swash and backwash from waves can be powerful and catch most people unawares," the Mid and North Wales Coastguard said.
"What may appear like solid footing can disappear within a second."
Posting the footage on its Facebook page, Prestatyn Sailing Club said: "Someone was very lucky."
10 Feb 2020
