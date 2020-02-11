Wild swimmer Josh's 1,000 day cold swim plan

Media player
Wild swimming: Man's 1,000 day cold water dip plan
Wild swimmer Josh Pike has spent the past year starting the day with a cold water dip.
The 29-year-old believes it can help boost mental health and is planning to keep up the fitness regime for 1,000 days after starting on 8 February last year.
Since he began, he has been joined by hundreds of others in the sea off Swansea.
11 Feb 2020
