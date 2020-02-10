Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Ciara: Wind and rain continues to cause disruption
The clean-up has begun after Storm Ciara hit Wales on Sunday, leading to homes being evacuated, travel disrupted and power cuts to thousands of households.
On Monday poor weather continued to cause disruption, with snow leaving drivers stranded and a number of flood warnings still in place.
Some roads and a number of schools were closed.
Cardiff Airport cancelled some flights and rail replacement buses were operating.
-
10 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-51451548/storm-ciara-wind-and-rain-continues-to-cause-disruptionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window