Video

Imogen Ashwell-Lewis has been taught at home for 20 months because of a lack of schools with disabled toilets.

At the moment the eight-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, is being home schooled three hours a day, four days a week.

Imogen’s mother Catherine Ashwell-Rice, from Caldicot in Monmouthshire, said life had been an “emotional rollercoaster” for herself and her daughter.

Monmouthshire council said it was working to resolve the problem.