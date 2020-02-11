Media player
Disabled access: 'Imogen's at home when she should be at school'
Imogen Ashwell-Lewis has been taught at home for 20 months because of a lack of schools with disabled toilets.
At the moment the eight-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, is being home schooled three hours a day, four days a week.
Imogen’s mother Catherine Ashwell-Rice, from Caldicot in Monmouthshire, said life had been an “emotional rollercoaster” for herself and her daughter.
Monmouthshire council said it was working to resolve the problem.
