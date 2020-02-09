Storm Ciara: Weather round-up from Wales

Video

Strong winds and heavy rain caused by Storm Ciara caused issues across Wales and the rest of the UK on Sunday.

The village of Llanrwst in Conwy was hit by flooding, while winds of 93mph (150km/h) were recorded in Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula in Gwynedd.

Several roads were blocked by flooding and fallen trees as the wind and rain caused havoc on the roads.

It has been a similar story with air and sea travel, with several Wales rugby fans unable to return from Ireland due to ferry and flight cancellations.