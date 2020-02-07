Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cathays murder: The moments before teen was stabbed to death
This CCTV footage shows the moments before a teenager was fatally attacked in Cardiff.
Fahad Mohamed Nur was found with 21 knife wounds, and later died at the University Hospital of Wales.
Shafique Shaddad, 25, from Butetown, and brothers Mustafa Aldobhani, 22, and Abdulgalil Aldobhani, 23, from Cathays, were found guilty of murder by a jury and were jailed for life.
Shaddad was given a minimum term of 23 years, Mustafa Aldobhaini 22-and-a-half years and Abdulgalil Aldobhani 24 years.
-
07 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-51413409/cathays-murder-the-moments-before-teen-was-stabbed-to-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window