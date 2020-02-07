Poverty: Support 'depends on your postcode'

Video

Access to schemes such as Flying Start is too much of a postcode lottery, a mum of three has said.

Flying Start offers additional support to families with children under four in disadvantaged areas of Wales.

Emma Williams, 37, has three children aged 16, three, and eight months.

She said she was not entitled to it when she lived in a terraced house in Blaenavon, Torfaen, but became eligible after moving to a semi-detached house in a different part of the town.