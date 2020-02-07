Fishermen 'don't want to damage the environment'
Video

Fishing rule change delay 'means scallops will rot'

Scallops are going to die of old age and "just lie there rotting" because of a lack of progress on plans to allow more fishing in a spot off the Welsh coast, a fisherman has said.

Current rules allow fishermen to dredge for scallops only in one small area in Cardigan Bay for a limited period.

Three years ago the Welsh Government said a more flexible area around the bay would be introduced.

But Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths said Brexit had slowed work.

