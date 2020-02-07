Video

Scallops are going to die of old age and "just lie there rotting" because of a lack of progress on plans to allow more fishing in a spot off the Welsh coast, a fisherman has said.

Current rules allow fishermen to dredge for scallops only in one small area in Cardigan Bay for a limited period.

Three years ago the Welsh Government said a more flexible area around the bay would be introduced.

But Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths said Brexit had slowed work.