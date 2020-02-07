Media player
Scallops are going to die of old age and "just lie there rotting" because of a lack of progress on plans to allow more fishing in a spot off the Welsh coast, a fisherman has said.
Current rules allow fishermen to dredge for scallops only in one small area in Cardigan Bay for a limited period.
Three years ago the Welsh Government said a more flexible area around the bay would be introduced.
But Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths said Brexit had slowed work.
07 Feb 2020
