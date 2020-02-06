Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cerys Price: 'Drugged-up nurse' killed man in head-on crash
A "drugged-up" nurse who killed a man in a head-on crash after taking a high dose of prescription painkillers has been jailed.
Cerys Price, 28, crossed the central reservation of the A467 near Newport in July 2016 and crashed into the car of Robert Dean, 65.
Kelly Huggins from the Crown Prosecution Service said Price was the "danger" that day by getting in her car and driving.
"In this case due to the significant levels of drugs in her system, we say that she was the danger, she got in the car highly intoxicated," she said.
-
06 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-51400252/cerys-price-drugged-up-nurse-killed-man-in-head-on-crashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window