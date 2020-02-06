Music studio keeps young people 'off the streets'

Video

A charity is helping young people channel their talents to record music with its in-house recording studio.

Grassroots helps young people pursue their talents and develop skills for the future, allowing them to use a recording studio that previously recorded Welsh stars such as Manic Street Preachers, Cerys Matthews and the Stereophonics.

John Michael Lee has used the studio for a few weeks after being in prison and said it "kept him off the streets".

Senior youth officer Dan Wilson said the service stops its users being on the "periphery of society".

Cardiff council's education, employment and skills cabinet member, Sarah Merry, said the service was "life transforming" for some young people.