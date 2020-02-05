Media player
Cardiff funeral for Tiger Bay's Miriam Salah
A funeral procession made up of hundreds of mourners and steel bands has been held in Cardiff for well-known Butetown figure, Miriam Saleh.
Miriam spent her life living in the area her father settled in when he moved from Yemen as a young seaman and joined the multi-cultural community of Tiger Bay, the soul of Cardiff's docklands.
She spoke to BBC Wales in 1962 about how she felt about being moved to new housing in the city.
05 Feb 2020
