A funeral procession made up of hundreds of mourners and steel bands has been held in Cardiff for well-known Butetown figure, Miriam Saleh.

Miriam spent her life living in the area her father settled in when he moved from Yemen as a young seaman and joined the multi-cultural community of Tiger Bay, the soul of Cardiff's docklands.

She spoke to BBC Wales in 1962 about how she felt about being moved to new housing in the city.